Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba



To reduce long-term climate-related challenges, the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), has developed a guidance manual for climate change agenda in the country.

The manual aims to provide guidelines and procedures for implementing climate change activities in priority sectors. Climate change is a global threat to sustainable development and Nigeria is experiencing adverse conditions with negative impacts on agriculture, human health and the environment.

Specifically, the stakeholders gathered in Abuja recently for a one-day stakeholders’ review workshop, organised by NEWMAP. The workshop provided an opportunity for open discussions for better understanding of the manual.

Stakeholders called on the Federal Government to strengthen policies by providing technical assistance to selected institutions for climate-resilient programmes in the country.

They also want the government to promote low carbon development, through technical support to upgrade policies, regulatory and planning framework on adaptation to climate as well as extreme weather events.

Consultant for the project, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, called on the government to identify policies and strategies, aimed at reducing the impact of climate change.

Nwajiuba said climate change is negatively impacting various sectors, groups in Nigeria and plans had been developed to address the vulnerability as well as facilitate implementation of adaptation strategies.

He explained that NEWMAP was developing climate data management system, a model for a national centralised database, and other existing information exchange to ensure best practice and standards.

Similarly, Prof. Nwajiuba, who doubles as the Vice Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, stated that the project is meant to cover the areas of climatology and disaster risk management, adding that all these are aimed at adopting of environmentally sustainable economic development.

Also, NEWMAP National Project Coordinator, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, said that the workshop would give relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), opportunity to contribute to the document; manage adaptation and mitigation of climate change in the country.

Dahiru affirmed that there are leakages between erosion and rainfalls, which give rise to severe gully erosion. “We are meant to look critically to their causes and effects, and how to manage them generally.

“Our mandate is aimed at improving climate change resilience; support MDAs where their budgetary allocations cannot help to develop and implement certain related projects. We’ve invested much in the sector,” he said.

A climate change specialist, Mrs. Henrietta Alhassan, said 33 sites have been stabilised and reduced in severity, and the execution of ongoing projects across the affected states, while 2,201 hectares of land have been reclaimed.

Alhassan disclosed that the climate change component was presently being implemented at the Federal Government level to strengthen the overall policy and institutional framework across all sectors, and to help mobilise international resources for climate programmes.

She described the installation of early warning systems as the best things that have happened in Nigeria, adding the current drive for solar panel plants would boost economic recovery, attract both local and foreign investors in renewable energy.

Alhassan however, hinted that NEWMAP successful activities led the issuances of Nigeria’s Green Bonds of N10.69 billion and N15 billion, which enabled the authorities respond to climate change.