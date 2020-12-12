Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has decried the sorry state of the standard of Education in the country.

Adamu, while speaking during the official commissioning of completed projects in the College of Education Yola, the Adamawa State capital, lamented that the current situation has produced graduates who can neither read nor write in a tolerable manner.

He said the situation was a cause for concern, adding that students and teachers need to sit up and face their tasks squarely if the situation is to be reversed.

“Some graduates of tertiary institutions across the country cannot read or write applications,” said the minister who was represented by the Director of Tertiary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Rakiya Gambo Iliyasu.

Mr Adamu elaborated that students and even graduates had been found to be unable to write one full sentence without multiple corrections needing to be made.

The minister, therefore, urged all stakeholders in the sector to sit up to ensure that the decline in the value of education is bridged within the shortest time possible.

The Nation reports that six completed projects which included a computer ICT Centre, sports centre, a centre for early childhood education, an undergraduate studies complex, among others, were commissioned during the ceremony at the FCE main campus in Yola.

The Provost of the college, Prof Abdul-Mumin Sa’ad, said all the six complexes were built by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), adding that the school is proud to have achieved major breakthrough in structures.

