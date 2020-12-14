Maritime and corporate communication expert, Bolaji Akinola, has bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Media and Communication from the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Akinola, the CEO of Ships & Ports Limited, had his PhD degree conferred by the PAU Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council, Mr. Henry Odein Ajumogobia (SAN) and the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Juan Elegido.

“My commitment is to life-long learning. Every day, we commit to learning, growing and developing ourselves so we can add value to our industry, country and the world,” Akinola said.

Akinola defended his PhD thesis entitled: “Millennials, Digital Natives and the Future of Print Newspapers,” on October 29, 2020.

The thesis was supervised by Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya.

Akinola also holds MBA (Lagos Business School), Masters in Transport Management (Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State) and PGD Journalism (Times Journalism Institute, Lagos). He served as the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Maritime Expo (NIMAREX) and also as the President, Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) from 2011 to 2014.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS) and the Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (CISN), Akinola has won several awards in the maritime sector.