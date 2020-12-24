Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Former Senate President, David Mark, and ex-governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, have felicitated with Nigerians as they celebrate Christmas.

Mark, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, in Abuja, reminded Nigerians of the sanctity of being their brothers’ keeper in spite of the socio-economic and security challenges.

To this end, he canvassed for religious tolerance between and amongst faithful in a manner that gives every adherent freedom and liberty to worship.

Senator Mark advised religious leaders across the board to preach the message of peace, unity and good neighbourliness in order to make our country, Nigeria a safe haven.

He enjoined the Christian faithful to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ, which denotes sacrifice, peace, unity, reconciliation, forgiveness and good neighbourliness at all times.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of can-do spirit even in the face of daunting socio-political and economic challenges.

To governments at all levels, he counseled to provide the needed compass to lead the citizens alright in order to facilitate the nation’s economic recovery.

On the security challenges, he urged citizens especially the clergy and the traditional rulers to collaborate with security agencies in order to stamp out the menace.

Senator Nnamani in a statement urged Nigerians to use this period of yuletide to pray for unity, peace and security of Nigeria.

The Enugu East lawmaker noted that the unabating security situation; killings, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes now becoming the norm rather than the exception should give every right thinking Nigerian a cause to worry.

He lamented that the nation is under siege on account of violent crimes and needless killings in parts of the country.

Senator Nnamani though acknowledged the efforts of security operatives towards curbing the menace but expressed concern that the efforts have not yielded the desired results, saying “what it means is that something novel or more than the ordinary should be done to meet the target”.

He said: “there must be new approaches to the security challenges including but not limited to inter agencies collaboration and cooperation as well as the deployment of appropriate modern technology. This has become imperative and indeed urgent to give citizens hope that a solution is in the offing.”

The former Governor reiterated the need to check the deteriorating situation so that citizens would not resort to self-help adding, “such a situation would be catastrophic.”

He was however optimistic that with the honesty of purpose, good leadership, unity and prayer God can heal our land and make Nigeria safe again.

Nnamani specifically urged the Christian faithful not to allow the momentary pleasure of celebration to deny them the real essence of Christmas which includes good neighbourliness, care for the less privileged, sacrifice, peace, forgiveness and prayer.

The celebration of Christmas, he added, should give us hope and renew our faith that solution is in sight to overcome the multifaceted problems confronting the nation.