Our Reporter

After the creation of the OM School label in Tunis and Algiers in 2019, Olympique de Marseille will open, at the end of January 2021, its network of soccer schools for young Nigerians and more precisely at the Sports Institute of the University of Port Harcourt (Nigeria).

The complex hosting the OM School program is composed of four soccer fields (11 a side), a gym, athletic tracks, an infirmary, as well as classrooms, offices, a club house and finally hotel residences.

Currently, the school has 200 students who will be able to benefit from Olympique de Marseille training methodology from the end of January.

In addition to the sports aspect, the club would like to set up multiple operations such as the creation of social projects carried by the club’s foundation, OMFoundation, the organization of a local competition or the foundation of a Fan Club in Port Harcourt.

Emeka Enyadike, Director of OM School Port Harcourt said: “Our vision for creating the Vandyke Sports Innovation Hub and partnership with the University of Port Harcourt is to create a world class sports development platform across numerous sporting codes with the right International expertise. “

“We are happy to welcome Olympique Marseille as our Football program partner with the launch of the OM School Port Harcourt at the University of Port Harcourt Sports Institute.

‘Olympique Marseille is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and an iconic brand, and along with us, they share a flair for education, character building, entertainment and a deep passion for Africa. Abedi Pelé, Basile Boli, Didier Drogba, and Nigerian Stars, Taiye Taiwo and Wilson Oruma are testament of the platform they have always provided for African Talent.”