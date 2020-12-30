The singer, lyricist and composer, Martins Osazee Beggedos, best known as MartMillz, has released his highly anticipated extended playlist, titled, From Shadow.

MartMillz, from his childhood, has shown strong passion for the arts. This passion, in fact, helped him to discover his love for dancing, especially to Afro House music. However, he equally developed a passion for singing as a form of self-expression.

In November 2019, despite the medical recommendation forbidding him from physical activities, he chose to push himself hard, because the musical call he was louder than reason.



This EP is an expression of gratitude to his relatives, ‘Scoopers’ and any music lover. The sounds evoke emotions and share the heavy vibrations of the AfroSoCa Subgenre of Afrobeats.

From Shadow consists of five tracks; with production credit going to M&M by Docside Theatres. Executive Producer is Juliette Nguyen.

