Our Reporter

The co-founder of Giants of Africa/President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, has launched an inspirational movement basically on humanity that should prick a lot of hearts across the globe.

Ujiri, who has been on the forefront of helping young basketballers in Africa hone their skills defines humanity and explains how humans should live to the benefit of mankind in a three-minute video.

The ex-Nigeria international said: “Let me ask you something. What does humanity mean to you? For me it’s about seeing each other; really seeing.

“Trying to understand what someone else is going through; and helping if we can even if it is just giving a kind word; some encouragement. That’s humanity.

“When we are born, we are innocent. Our eyes are open; we see each other as human beings; as equals. Deep inside we know that we are a part of something big and that we are meant to come together. It’s who we are, it is what we are: one people ,” he added inter alia.

Masai who has run the GOA camps across the continent for more than 15 years has always inspired the youngsters on the power of love, working together as a team; mutual respect, explains the meaning of victory and winning with the launch of the humanity movement.

He explained: “I may not understand the song you sing but I can listen. When we work to protect what the other person values we reach our true potential as a people; as a planet. This is when we come together, this is when we win.”

The Toronto Raptors president affirmed he has devoted his time to a global work of charity and humanitarian benefits.