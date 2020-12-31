A cross-section of the Mashigi Dam in Katsina.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has assured people of Malumfashi and Ƙanƙara Local Government Areas of the state of adequate and portable drinking water supply to boost irrigation farming.

The governor made the assurance on Wednesday at Mashigi Dam Site in Malumfashi Local Government Area, after he inspected the completed rehabilitation project at the dam, a project out to generate roughly 9 to 10 million cubic meters per day.

The project is one of the rehabilitation projects awarded by the governor since 2016.

READ ALSO: Police Kill Six Bandits, Rescue 23 Victims In Katsina

The state government is also looking at the possibility of acquiring additional water treatment plant that will double the capacity of the existing water volume.

“We are studying two things, one we increase the supply in Malumfashi LGA and see the possibility where we take the water to Ƙankara or Ƙankara can be sourced from another sources and we believe that before the end of 2021 work will start,” Masari said.

“Now we have positioned a design capacity of the treatment plant which is 4.5 million litres per day and that we intend to double it so that we have roughly about 9 million litres per day. We are looking at roughly about 10 million litres per day for Malumfashi and see the possibility of accommodating Ƙankara.”

According to the governor, Malumfashi, before the inception of the current state administration in 2015 been, was without water for more than three years.