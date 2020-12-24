A recently conducted mass wedding in Anambra State has seen over 200 couples being joined in holy matrimony.

The event was said to have taken place on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church, Uzoakwa, Ihiala, Anambra State.

About 5,000 people from around the world gathered to join the festivities and celebrate as the 200 new couples got married, even as there were fears concerning the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

The couples were joined together by the Auxiliary Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Reverend Michael Ukpong. While officiating the ceremony, he described a proper marriage as one that shows unity in Christ and the church.

He reminded the couples that the union is a journey of no-return and therefore, they should abide by the promises made to each other.

The cleric moved to charge the grooms to love their wives and implored the brides to obey and respect their husbands.

Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano who was represented by the Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihiala Local Government Area, Mr. Jude Obiwuru, described the wedding as a great thing aimed at channelling the minds of the couples to raising Godly children.

Below are more pictures from the mass wedding:

