Nigerian Stock Exchange

By Peter Egwuatu

May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded impressive third quarter, Q3’20 performance as increasingly efficient internal cost management lift the Profit Before Tax, PBT, by 44 percent, crossing the billion Naira mark to N1.003 billion in Q3’20 as against N696.4 million in Q3’19, despite the lockdowns and disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic and other macroeconomic headwinds.

Key highlights of the interim report and accounts of the company for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 submitted at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that total sales rose by 8.8 percent to N6.44 billion in Q3;20 as against N5.92 billion recorded in 2019.

While the company’s paid up share capital remained unchanged at N862.62 million, shareholders’ funds rose by 10.2 per cent to N6.12 billion in Q3’20 as against N5.56 billion in 2019.

Managing Director, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okafor, said the Q3’20 results showed the resilience of the business strategy of the group in spite of the uncertainties and decline occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that continuing growth in sales underscored the increasing market shares of many key products and the success of the company’s marketing and distribution strategies.

“We are delighted with the performance so far this year, and we are hopeful to sustain this. Given the general difficulties and uncertainties in the operating environment, our results are encouraging. Our shareholders are seeing the results of our perseverance,” Okafor said.

While calling on the Federal Government to consider the domestic healthcare industry in its policy formulations, Okafor assured that May & Baker Nigeria will leverage its almost eight decades of operations and state-of-the-art facilities to take advantage of the emerging opportunities from the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).