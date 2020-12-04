Joe Anderson, the elected labour mayor of Liverpool, has been arrested along with four other men on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation, BBC reports.

The former leader of Liverpool council and the first directly-elected mayor of Liverpool since being elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 was reportedly arrested earlier today Friday, 4 December, by Merseyside Police.

The police said the arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation and confirmed the details of the following arrests, with the 62-year-old understood to be Anderson.

The police earlier today said those arrested had been taken to police stations across Merseyside where they would be questioned by detectives.

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said; “Liverpool city council is co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation, we do not comment on matters relating to individuals. Anderson comfortably won the internal party contest and was reselected as labour’s mayoral candidate in February last year after being the subject of a trigger ballot process. Labourlist understands that Anderson has been administratively suspended from the labour party, pending the outcome of the case, and also that Derek Hatton is not a member of the labour Party. The police have not named the men arrested alongside Anderson yet, but reports has it that Hatton, the 72-year-old who was deputy leader of Liverpool council in the 1980s, was one of those arrested in connection with the investigation.

The labour party cannot comment on an ongoing police matter, nor on individual cases as disciplinary procedures are confidential and the party must uphold its legal responsibilities for data protection.

Like this: Like Loading...