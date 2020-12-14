Anthony Joshua has said that he outsmarted Kubrat Pulev during his ninth-round stoppage win on Saturday night.

Joshua produced a devastating stoppage of Kubrat Pulev to start the second defence of his reign as world heavyweight champion in style.

The Briton dominated throughout at Wembley’s SSE Arena and a stunning combination finally saw off the valiant efforts of the challenger, who had been down three times before at the fourth time of asking could not make the count.

“What can I say, this is the fight game, at the same time I’m not in competition with anyone apart from myself,’ he said following the fight.

“I’m staying true to myself, learning every day, I get older, I get wiser, I learn that this boxing game is chess and not checkers. I play a smart game and I make the right moves at the right time.”

‘Round nine, I got the knockout and onto the next. It’s always good to see some great boxing.”

After the fight, Joshua sought out Floyd Mayweather in the crowd and the unbeaten welterweight legend said it was the right outcome.

“The UK is a great place, so many great fighters. I am proud of Anthony Joshua, and it’s lights, camera, action,” Mayweather said.

“He is one of the best heavyweights out there. Got a gold medal before. His career is going great, he is a hell of a fighter.

“Anything can happen in the sport of boxing, one shot can change it all. He is a great fighter, hell of a guy a gentleman and I respect his craft.”