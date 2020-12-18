Hardball

REV. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, needs to redeem his image following a report that depicted him in a bad light. The well-known Catholic priest, who has a reputation for making high-profile political prophecies, was said to have supported and encouraged his followers who manhandled a team of BBC journalists, on December 9, at his house in Emene town, Enugu State.

Chioma Obianinwa and Nnamdi Agbanelo were supposed to interview Father Mbaka at his church but were asked to follow him to his house after the church service to conduct the interview. Their driver, Ndubuisi Nwafor, was with them.

At the house, as they waited in the compound, they “were suddenly surrounded by about 20 men.” Obianinwa said the men seized their equipment, accused them of writing “negative reports about Mbaka,” and threatened to kill them.

According to her, “The men outside his house said BBC Igbo writes negative things about Mbaka and started beating Nnamdi, Solomon and Ndubuisi. They gave them heavy blows on their heads and all over their body.”

At a point, Father Mbaka came out of the house because of the noise. But he only fuelled the assault, calling the reporter “satanic.” “This fired up the men to continue the attacks as Father Mbaka continued shouting and abusing us,” she said. “He asked his men to seize our phones and cameras. They said they would kill us and nothing would happen. They removed my wig and tried to strangle Nnamdi.”

The journalists faced danger. Obianinwa screamed that the world would know they were killed in Father Mbaka’s house. “At this point,” she said, “Father Mbaka asked us to leave before his men killed us. He asked them to return our equipment and they chased us out of the compound. His men trailed us till we left the state to seek medical assurance and police help.”

This account presents an ugly picture indeed. It sounds unbelievable. Such a conduct is not expected of a priest and his followers. Perhaps the devil was around in that compound that evening. Perhaps it was a vulnerable moment for the priest and his followers. Perhaps the devil defeated them that evening.

Father Mbaka’s silence on the report is not clarifying. Did such a thing happen as reported by the victims? It is important for him to react to the report. Apart from his intriguing prophetic performances, he should not also be known for maltreating journalists.