By Demola Adeniran

”The digital innovation that set out to connect people has slowly started to tear those people apart both from within and without.”



¯ Abhijit Naskar, The Gospel of Technology

THERE was a period in time when truth didn’t require any help in manifesting itself in issues. These were times when the most vocal of humans had compassion, patience and commitment to uphold what is just in the society. Nowadays however, the most vociferous in the society are those who owed nothing to patience, compassion or to a just society. Today, for truth to say it has a say in any issue, one would need to budget sufficient amount of resources (time and money) to propagate and sustain it; otherwise, it would be drowned in the deluge of chaos coming from earth’s new group of homo sapiens; who have no recourse to establishing facts of matters or even back down after perpetrating falsehoods.

That individuals or groups are the chief perpetrators of this new social ill through the many social media platforms, isn’t the worry for people like me; what has become the worry for me is that, these individuals and groups are now finding their way into traditional media spaces to amplify mischief and make evil more audacious thereby forcing professionalism to escape through the window.

Even far more pathetic is that traditional media has decided to wallow and languish in the fake news putridity of shallow individuals and groups; who push falsehood daily as news, calling it journalism. This is not journalism; this is plain telling lies regardless of the medium used to tell it. We are now at the stage where individuals break news daily on social media and traditional media houses lap it up like thirsty dogs. Or are you not rather surprised that faceless and often times discredited individuals are now the one dictating news to recognizable media houses? Shouldn’t the right thing be that when a celebrity with hundreds of thousands of followers or an international news outfit informs people of news; the authenticity of the information they provide should hinge on the facts of the information after corroboration, and not the personalities of the entities who disseminate the news?

What I have closely observed about the traditional media in Nigeria and elsewhere is that they didn’t deem it necessary to evolve clear cut strategies on how to effectively utilize the social media space in carrying out their journalists’ duties without losing long held values. Instead of using a research based framework to micro manage their migration onto social media platforms, they simply jumped into the fray and started competing on popularity terms with attention seeking individuals and groups who are void of both ethics and emotions. This should never be so.

We know that bad news sells. We also realize the struggle of media houses to project gore, violence and unrests into our lives just to fulfil “the bad news sells,” mantra. Or if this wasn’t so, why then is a supposed “reputable” news agency like CNN, (now fast becoming a notorious media organisation of the gore industry), keep insisting on projecting the fake news aspect of the Lekki Toll Gate incident of Tuesday, October 20 as the authentic news to millions of people around the globe? This was even after their inconsistencies and media laboratory fabrications falls flat on established facts, science and logic? The unholy symbiotic collusion between the media, international and local NGOs interplayed right before our eyes between CNN, Amnesty International and Enough Is Enough Nigeria when all of the three weaponised fake news to almost burn down Nigeria last October. All three and their ilk are bona fide members of the gore industry who dwell on human misery to survive.

Then again, there is the far more dangerous aspect of fake news which also reared its head during the recent EndSARS Protest called Cancel Culture.

Cancel Culture (or call-out culture) by definition is a modern form of ostracism in which individuals are thrust out of social or professional circles – either online on social media, in the real world, or both.

Cancel Culture is a tool used by the far left wing part of the west, to “right” perceived injustices against a discriminated group of people in their societies. But like any other form of power in the hands of man, it has become an instrument of oppression and injustice in itself.

During the EndSARS Protests again, we saw how some people used fake news to prompt hoards of people into destroying lives and properties as cancel culture. And in the aftermath such continued on social media, where mobs are instigated into cancelling out businesses through exaggerated and distorted fabrications. An example was when certain individuals used social media to campaign against a bank whose crime was obeying a CBN directive.

What was worse? The fact that the EndSARS Protest itself was a victim of fake news through social media after someone emboldened protesters by continuously insisting that, should they remain on the streets for 30 days, the UN would take over Nigeria or that if they waved Nigeria’s green white green flag, they won’t be shot at by law enforcers.

It is apparent now that cheap blackmail and insistence on maintaining lies and falsehood on social media remain a clear and present day danger to peaceful coexistence of the world and until something drastic is done about it, the world and indeed Nigeria would be on a long, hard road to Golgotha.