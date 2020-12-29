The medical report of the 11-year-old student said to have been sexually abused in the dormitory by fellow students of Deeper Life High School in Akwa Ibom State, is out, PremiumTimes is reporting.

The victim’s father, Iniobong Archibong, disclosed this on Monday saying, “I just got a (medical) report today from the hospital but won’t disclose the content of the report after consultation with my lawyer. He has not yet been discharged. As soon as he is discharged, we will let the public know,” he added.

The JSS1 student is spending his ninth day in an undisclosed hospital in Uyo. He was taken to the hospital on December 19 by his parents, after the mum, Deborah Okezie, took to Facebook to cry out over the alleged sexual abuse.

He said some senior students of the Deeper Life school took advantage of the boy when the school authorities switched him from his dormitory to another dormitory filled with senior students.

“They will remove his boxer and push their legs and hands into his anus. Look at a child I sent to school, he came back with a broken anus,” Mrs Okezie said in the video which has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter.

She said her son was frequently starved and beaten up by the senior students.

Mrs Okezie said there has been pressure on her to pull down from Facebook, video clips containing her complaint. In particular, Okezie mentioned Enobong Mbobo, the commissioner for education who told her to pull it down.

Deeper Life High School, with 21 campuses across Nigeria, is owned by the pentecostal church, The Deeper Christian Life Ministry. The school has its headquarters in Lagos, South-west Nigeria.

The Deeper Life High School suspended the principal of the Uyo campus as part of its investigation into the allegation, while the Akwa Ibom State government launched a separate investigation into it.

Like this: Like Loading...