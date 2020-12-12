A Nigerian girl AMARACHI NWAMBA who lives in North West London made the best result in her College by scoring A* in all her 4 subjects (Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Spanish).

She received offers to study Medicine from University of Oxford, University College London (UCL) and Birmingham University. She accepted the offer from University of Oxford where she started her degree course in Medicine two weeks ago.

Amarachi is a daughter to a Nigeria couple Dr Ifeanyi Nwamba, a Consultant Surgeon in Italy who recently joined NHS England and Mrs Chinyere Nwamba (nee Ochomma) a Microbiologist with a postgraduate degree in Midwifery.

When asked what was behind this giant stride and success in her academic pursuit, Amarachi has this to say:

“The most important lesson I learned from my parents is that hard work pays off. 3 or 4 years ago, when I started to seriously think about where to apply to university, it seemed an unreachable goal. Now, I am medical student at the University of Oxford and looking back I understand the important steps I took to get here.

“Never let others distract you from your goals, stay focused, remember that you are struggling now for an easier and better future and most importantly, believe in yourself.

“It is also important to surround yourself with people who will not undermine your goals. It is easy to see others skating through life, seeming to put less effort into everything than you are and want to also be a part of that; so, associate yourself with people who understand your mindset and what you are trying to achieve.

“I was blessed to have family and friends who pushed me to do the very best that I could.

“Lastly, remember that you are not young forever. Opportunities such as these to prove yourself only come about once in a lifetime, so seize the day.”

The parents who are joyful for Amarachi’s wonderful performance thanked God for blessing them with hardworking Children. They revealed that it has also been a story of success with other Amarachi’s siblings.

Their first daughter Chimela graduated with First Class in Biomedical Science and proceeded to study Medicine at Brighton University while the second daughter Onyeka who is a student of Computer Science at Queen Mary University London was among the few successful candidates selected for one-year industrial attachment by Amazon UK. Their last son Chiemezue is also making his impact felt at the high school he attends.

