Weeks after Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel debunked news of her husband making plans to add a certain fair skinned lady named Sara to his growing harem of women, a Zambian lady has revealed that she is one of the wives of Ned Nwoko.

The businesswoman, Phyliss Thompson, shared pictures of herself with the wealthy business man while saying that she prefers to be in a polygamous marriage than tie herself to a man who is undeserving of her.

”I’d rather be in a polygamous relationship marriage and know my position and be loved, respected and protected than being in a relationship with one undeserving person who has zero respect for me and is connecting to every Wi-Fi spot then accusing me of infidelity.

“It’s fewer headache to not ask a man what he’s doing. I am just too busy working, making money and being treated like a queen I don’t need anything more in life.

“I mind my own business and wait till he’s in my custody that when a man is all your when he’s in your hands. Other than that stop adding wrinkles to face it’s not worth it. When you are busy doing the right things and progressing in life. You have no time for drama.”



It is unknown what number Phyliss occupies in the line up of women married to the Delta State born Ned Nwoko. But whatever position she is, is irrelevant as she is comfortable with sharing her man with other women.

Earlier this week, Regina, the youngest wives Ned Nwoko described him as King Solomon in her birthday message to him.

Taking to her social media, she said, “As the day goes by, it gladdens my heart to see how much of a potential leader you are! It’s another year and would have wished for wisdom and riches but I just remembered you are synonymous to king Solomon. Happy birthday lion king!” she wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...