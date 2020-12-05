Britain gave authorization on Wednesday, 2 December, to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine leaping ahead of the United States to become the first western country to allow mass inoculations against a disease that has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide.

It had taken 10 months for Germany’s BioNTech and its U.S partner, Pfizer to develop the vaccine that was granted emergency use authorization in the U.K beating the previous western record for a vaccine by more than three years.

The story of the first Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized in the west began 30 years ago in rural Germany when two young physicians, the children of Turkish migrants and freshly in love pledged to invent a new treatment for cancer.

Dr Sahin was born in Iskenderun on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast in 1965, he moved to Germany four years later when his father was recruited to work at a Ford factory near cologne as part of a policy to rebuild postwar Germany with foreign labour.

Dr Türeci’s father a surgeon came to Germany around the same time to work at a Catholic hospital in the small town of Lastrup, where she grew up inspired by the nuns who tended to her father’s patients, after considering becoming a nun herself, she followed in her father’s footsteps.

Dr Sahin and Dr Türeci said their frustration as young physicians about the scarcity of options faced by cancer patients for whom chemotherapy was no longer working had been the driving force behind their mRNA work.

The couple said when they first met at Homburg university hospital in the 1990s, they realized that with standard therapy they would quickly come to a point where they didn’t have anything to offer to patients.

According to WSJ, in 2001 the couple set up their first company, Ganymed Pharmaceuticals GmbH, to develop an antibody treatment. Dr Türeci was chief executive and Dr Sahin was in charge of research.

“The motivation was to bridge the gap from science to survival, in our research we saw solutions that we couldn’t bring to our patient’s hospital beds, Dr Türeci said.

The earliest and most important supporters of the couple were Andreas and Thomas Strüngmann, twin brothers and billionaire investors who have invested more than 200 million euros, equivalent to $241 million, in the couple’s enterprises since 2001

In 2008, the couple founded BioNTech to expand their research from antibody treatments into mRNA. Since their Pharmaceutical company was sold for $1.4 billion in 2016 and then the couple reinvested the proceeds into their new venture BioNTech which has since been their sole focus.

On January 25, after reading a study Sahin said convinced him that the obscure disease in China would soon engulf the globe, he set to work on his computer, designing the template for 10 possible coronavirus vaccines, one of which would become BNT162b2, the vaccine authorized in the U.K on Wednesday.

BioNTech had been working with Pfizer to develop a flu vaccine based on the mRNA technology, so when Dr Sahin needed a partner to organize clinical trials across continents, manufacture the product globally and help distribute it in the U.S and Europe, he knew whom to turn to.

In March, both companies signed a cooperation deal and in April the first human trials began.

Many scientists are still skeptical this can be done, Thomas C. Roberts a senior postdoctoral scientist specializing in mRNA from the University of Oxford said the vaccine results were exciting but the application of mRNA beyond the jab would face key challenges.

Dr Sahin totally disagrees saying the vaccine’s authorization would validate his technology and usher in a whole new category of medicines.

