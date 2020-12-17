Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed a £30million deal with Spotify for their own podcast adding to their £100million Netflix win, Forbes reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex giggled about having podcast voices and even hummed Christmas songs during a heavily scripted three-minute trailer.

The Archewell audio podcast which begins later this month is the pair’s latest lucrative deal since they split from the royal family and vowed to become financially independent.

Spotify says the podcast will uplift and entertain audiences.

It is not known how much their Spotify contract is worth but US comedian Joe Rogan signed a $100million (£75million) deal in May this year.

In the chirpy podcast intro, the couple imitated church bells and said: “we can’t wait to share it with you and will be out later this month.

Harry then urged people to sign up to the podcast and touched on the pandemic which according to him has caused so much pain.

He said: “so many people have suffered so much pain this year, experiencing loss and a huge amount of uncertainty but it feels worth mentioning that 2020 has connected us in ways we could never have imagined.

“Through endless acts of compassion and kindness here’s what you need to do, kindly tap and follow right now.

“Go ahead, tap, follow and that way you won’t miss out and you’ll be able to hear new shows on Archewell audio as soon as they drop.

Announcing their newest venture, the couple said in a statement: “what we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other’s stories we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.

Their podcast will be available for free through Spotify which also offers more than 1.5million titles such as ‘the Michelle Obama Podcast’.

When Prince Harry and Meghan quit the royal family in January, the couple announced their plans to become financially independent while still continuing to uphold the values of her majesty.

Spotify, which has more than 320million users including 144million paid subscribers has more than 1.9 million podcast titles.

It has been spending hundreds of millions over the past couple of years to build a library of exclusive podcasting content.

Last month the music streaming service spent $235 million to buy ad company, Megaphone.

Like this: Like Loading...