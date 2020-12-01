The first lady of America, Melania Trump, has revealed this year’s white house Christmas decorations and theme ‘America the beautiful’ the unveiling comes less than two months after secret recordings from June 2018 were aired by CNN, in which she complained about preparing for holidays at the white house.

Melania announced the decorations on Twitter showcasing the festive halls and rooms, the white house also issued the video and a press release about the reveal.

“During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great nation, together we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home, Melania tweeted.

This year’s official white house christmas tree stands in the blue room and is more than 18 feet tall, the white house press release outlines. The decoration features artwork from students across America who were asked to depict the people, places, and things that capture the spirit of the state in which they call home.

The annual gold star family tree greets those entering the east wing and pays tribute to American heroes and their families who walk beside them in service, the families who decorated the tree this year put the name of their fallen family member on ribbon that will be featured on the tree.

According to the white house press release, the design highlights America’s natural beauty, representing the official tree of every state and territory stand in the east colonnade, as vignettes in the windows of the green room showcase a variety of wildlife.

