A court in Hong Kong on Wednesday, 2 December, has sentenced pro-democracy activist, Joshua Wong to thirteen and a half months in prison after he pleaded guilty to organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly outside a police station during mass protests against the government in June last year.

According to New York Times, Wong’s fellow activists, Agnes Chow, 23 and Ivan Lam, 26, were also jailed on Wednesday for 10 and seven months, respectively on charges linked to the same protest.

“The defendants called on protesters to besiege the headquarters and chanted slogans that undermine the police force, Magistrate Wong Sze-lai said as she read out the sentences. Immediate imprisonment is the only appropriate option, she added.

The protest took place in the district of Wanchai on June 21 last year and saw thousands surround the police headquarters as they demonstrated against excessive force by police against protesters as well as a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

All three former members of the now disbanded political group Demosisto had been remanded in custody pending their sentencing.

It is the first time that Chow has been given a jail sentence, Wong and Lam had previously been jailed over charges related to their activism.

Chow, dubbed by some in Hong Kong as the ‘goddess of democracy’ cried in the courtroom on hearing the sentence, she had pleaded guilty to incitement and participation in an unlawful protest while Lam had pleaded guilty to incitement.

As Wong was escorted out of the courtroom, he shouted to his supporters “the days ahead will be tough but we will hang in there.

The crowd, some of whom were sobbing, responded with a popular protest slogan (Add oil!)

The jailing of the trio known for their advocacy for democracy in Hong Kong both at home and abroad comes as Beijing tightens control over the semi-autonomous city following months of anti-government protests last year which occasionally saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

Human Right groups have condemned Wednesday’s sentence,

Yamini Mishra, regional director for the Asia-Pacific said the jailing of the trio was aimed at sending a message to other Hong Kong dissidents.

