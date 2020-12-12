Daily News

Memo to the National Assembly on review of 1999 Constitution

The National Assembly must work towards a  new, truly people’s Constution,  de -monetising politics, restoring power to the rightful owners, that is, the federating units,  bringing power back  to the people and empowering them rather than the politicians”. “Until we begin to take pride in our history, our culture, our traditional mystic powers of old,  money will  continue to dominate our lives. The people must be the focus, and the  objective of  our constitution. Most of our political leaders see politics as  business, rather than as service. De – monitise politics and you’d see  most of ‘these merchants’ quit politics, giving room to serious and patriotic Nigerians” – Dr Kunle Olajide on GRAVITAS, an intellectual Whatsapp platform.

Just as the 1999 constitution lied against itself, claiming to be   a product of “we the people”,  members of the 9th Assembly made a grievous, and  fundamental error of judgment when, in constituting its Ad Hoc Constitution  Review Committee,  you  played captive to Nigeria’s  non functional, extant structure, consciously or unconsciously, the former most probably , alloting  not less than  25  of your 52 members, to the North. This might have  been okay only if none of the clauses of the  new constitution will be resolved through voting. That way, you made the National Assembly a slave to a structure which most Nigerians see as most unjust given that the British deliberately made a part of the country bigger than the rest put together.

A National Assembly more alive to its responsibilties, should have ensured a regional balance in the composition of  that very important body.

The constitution you are setting out to review has been variously described, but for space constraint, let us restrict ourselves to that one  by Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state. According to him, the 1999 Constitution “is Nigeria’s greatest misadventure since Lugard’s amalgamation of 1914. It breeds, and protects corrupt practices and criminal impunity in governance”. Casting further doubt on it,  he said: “It can never be beneficially reviewed, and the ongoing piecemeal adjustments or amendments, can only completely blot out  the essence of national values and accelerate the de-amalgamation of Nigeria. All the angels in heaven cannot make that constitution work for the progress of Nigeria. It should  be scrapped as a bad relic of military mentality”.

The erudite politicians that you presumably  are, we need not go into the history of how that constitution was made but, suffice it  to say  that  after representatives from all over the country had met to put it together, then military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, left it, almost  solely in the hands of an individual, to deal with as he fancied. The mindset that led to that decision, is the reason no document has been more derided than the very GRUNDNORM that is supposed to  cohere the heterogenous  peoples that make up Nigeria.

Nigerians look up to you, members of the National Assembly,  to solve the challenges confronting the country and help stabilise a country that has never been this divided in her long history of forced unity. This they want you to do through devolution of powers, a term which two state governors – Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and El Rufai of Kaduna recently defined, and expatiated on,  at  a  recent lecture.

To Fayemi, “our desire to build a more perfect union should be anchored on the principles of devolution of powers, that is, the re-allocation of powers and resources to the country’s federating units. He explained that “part of the focus of such an exercise should be: what items should remain on the exclusive legislative list and which ones should be transferred to the concurrent list? Other topical issues, he went on,  include derivation principle; fiscal federalism and revenue allocation; land tenure, local government creation, and autonomy. He suggested an equitable revenue allocation formula that will speak to the federalism Nigeria has adopted and given more resources to states and local governments which carry more responsibilities. According to him, a review of the sharing formulae to 43 percent for states, 35 percent to the federal, and 23 percent to the local governments will go a long way to devolve more responsibilities to constituent units and reduce the concentration of powers at the center.

He cited the following as reasons: “First is the long years of military rule  which  produced an over-concentration of powers and resources at the centre, to the detriment of the state. Two, the 1999 Constitution  was hurriedly put together by the departing military authority and was, therefore,  not a product of sufficient inclusiveness”. “All points considered, he concluded,  the fiscal burden of maintaining a largely inefficient and over-bloated bureaucracy is a metaphor for shooting oneself on the foot.”

On his part, El Rufai,  who was Chairman of the APC committee on Power Devolution let it be known that “the APC committee on Federalism has recommended a re balancing of the  Federation  with more powers and responsibilities devolved to the states. The committee  he added, also clarified that the federation is solely between the states and the Federal Government and each state should be allowed to operate the kind of local government that best suits its circumstances, culture and diversity”.

Proceeding from these premises,  you already have your job cut out for you. You should now critically interrogate these premises and  dot the i’s as  well as  cross the t’s.

However, Nigeria being a multi- ethnic country with over 250 ethnic groups , and because men’s hearts are infinitely evil, as President Donald Trump has continued to show in a country with supposedly strong institutions, constitutions, qua constitution. but especially that of Third World countries, cannot afford the luxury of  merely putting  trust in their leaders’ good intentions. For this reason, the National Assembly must use this opportunity  to thoroughly  strengthen our laws, especially our electoral laws. Given our penchant  for inexplainable ethnic predelictions, love of money and in the light of  our very  pliable Judiciary, a ‘Nigerian Trump’ would easily  have succeeded in overturning his/ her defeat and stay pat in office.

Also requiring stringent conditionalities  is  the manner of  making appointments to key posts by the President. This and the Jonathan administration has rendered that need an utmost necessity.

The Federal character commission has failed dismally and the National Assembly must now subject the commission’s exercise of its responsibilities  to more rigour and then, go on to  criminalise every default.

But  as we have seen, the commission  is the lesser of two evils  in matters of  appointments especially since the beginning of the  present administration.

Serious, not any obsequous efforts, must be made in this exercise to circumscribe the President’s freedom in making appointments to key agencies of state. While he/she should be free to choose his personal staff, every other key appointment must reflect Nigeria’s diversity if we want justice  and inclusiveness to prevail  in our country.

By this, I mean that the new constitution, though essentially only a patch patch work as against crafting a genuinely peoples’ constitution, no Nigerian President

should ever be able to get away with the oddity presently confronting Nigerians in the near complete Northern domination of the public service; a service run mostly on resources from the South. It is too much in your face. Even where the North does not possess  a third of the embarrassment of riches the South has in all areas of learning and expertise – Health,  Education, Sciences, the Arts, mention it, it so completely dominates  that it is far beyond explanation.

Despite the experiences of Dr Obadiah Mailafia – since we are no slaves in our own country – one must still have the legal right to summarise the contents of a currently trending Whatsapp video on the subject.

It asserts that it is sheer injustice that in a multi ethnic,  and multi religious country like Nigeria, Northernerners, mostly  of one faith,  so dominate the Nigerian  public service that you find among them:  the President ,  Senate President, Chief Justice of the federation,  Defence Minister, Chiefs of Army and Air staff, Director – Generals of NIA, SSS, Customs, Immigration, Prison,  Civil Defence, Code of Conduct Bureau, NPA, NIMASA, NUC, TETFUND, NUC, NNPC where it is rumoured that they literally hold the topmost 20 positions – not to mention the fact that they occupy the headship of most of  the agencies in both the Health and Education sectors.

I am at a complete loss as to how President Buhari wants Nigerians from other parts of the country, and, of course, history  to interpret, and judge all these skewed appointments,  if not his entire administration.

Peace can only reign where there is justice. You should, therefore,  allow only  uprightness, not ethnic or regional  considerations, to dictate whatever amendments you  will come up with because our constitution must aim at  restoring  fairness, equity and sanity to Nigeria, that even if a leader comes tomorrow who can completely disdain the party on whose platfom he/ she came to office, the sanctity of the country will remain.  Or Nigeria will never know  peace unless its constitution guarantees inclusiveness.

Therefore, you must rise up to your solemn responsibility as elected officials, do right by the people, and let history be the judge of your contribution to the rise or fall of Nigeria.

I wish you well.

