Femi Orebe

The National Assembly must work towards a new, truly people’s Constution, de -monetising politics, restoring power to the rightful owners, that is, the federating units, bringing power back to the people and empowering them rather than the politicians”. “Until we begin to take pride in our history, our culture, our traditional mystic powers of old, money will continue to dominate our lives. The people must be the focus, and the objective of our constitution. Most of our political leaders see politics as business, rather than as service. De – monitise politics and you’d see most of ‘these merchants’ quit politics, giving room to serious and patriotic Nigerians” – Dr Kunle Olajide on GRAVITAS, an intellectual Whatsapp platform.

Just as the 1999 constitution lied against itself, claiming to be a product of “we the people”, members of the 9th Assembly made a grievous, and fundamental error of judgment when, in constituting its Ad Hoc Constitution Review Committee, you played captive to Nigeria’s non functional, extant structure, consciously or unconsciously, the former most probably , alloting not less than 25 of your 52 members, to the North. This might have been okay only if none of the clauses of the new constitution will be resolved through voting. That way, you made the National Assembly a slave to a structure which most Nigerians see as most unjust given that the British deliberately made a part of the country bigger than the rest put together.

A National Assembly more alive to its responsibilties, should have ensured a regional balance in the composition of that very important body.

The constitution you are setting out to review has been variously described, but for space constraint, let us restrict ourselves to that one by Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state. According to him, the 1999 Constitution “is Nigeria’s greatest misadventure since Lugard’s amalgamation of 1914. It breeds, and protects corrupt practices and criminal impunity in governance”. Casting further doubt on it, he said: “It can never be beneficially reviewed, and the ongoing piecemeal adjustments or amendments, can only completely blot out the essence of national values and accelerate the de-amalgamation of Nigeria. All the angels in heaven cannot make that constitution work for the progress of Nigeria. It should be scrapped as a bad relic of military mentality”.

The erudite politicians that you presumably are, we need not go into the history of how that constitution was made but, suffice it to say that after representatives from all over the country had met to put it together, then military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, left it, almost solely in the hands of an individual, to deal with as he fancied. The mindset that led to that decision, is the reason no document has been more derided than the very GRUNDNORM that is supposed to cohere the heterogenous peoples that make up Nigeria.

Nigerians look up to you, members of the National Assembly, to solve the challenges confronting the country and help stabilise a country that has never been this divided in her long history of forced unity. This they want you to do through devolution of powers, a term which two state governors – Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and El Rufai of Kaduna recently defined, and expatiated on, at a recent lecture.

To Fayemi, “our desire to build a more perfect union should be anchored on the principles of devolution of powers, that is, the re-allocation of powers and resources to the country’s federating units. He explained that “part of the focus of such an exercise should be: what items should remain on the exclusive legislative list and which ones should be transferred to the concurrent list? Other topical issues, he went on, include derivation principle; fiscal federalism and revenue allocation; land tenure, local government creation, and autonomy. He suggested an equitable revenue allocation formula that will speak to the federalism Nigeria has adopted and given more resources to states and local governments which carry more responsibilities. According to him, a review of the sharing formulae to 43 percent for states, 35 percent to the federal, and 23 percent to the local governments will go a long way to devolve more responsibilities to constituent units and reduce the concentration of powers at the center.

He cited the following as reasons: “First is the long years of military rule which produced an over-concentration of powers and resources at the centre, to the detriment of the state. Two, the 1999 Constitution was hurriedly put together by the departing military authority and was, therefore, not a product of sufficient inclusiveness”. “All points considered, he concluded, the fiscal burden of maintaining a largely inefficient and over-bloated bureaucracy is a metaphor for shooting oneself on the foot.”

On his part, El Rufai, who was Chairman of the APC committee on Power Devolution let it be known that “the APC committee on Federalism has recommended a re balancing of the Federation with more powers and responsibilities devolved to the states. The committee he added, also clarified that the federation is solely between the states and the Federal Government and each state should be allowed to operate the kind of local government that best suits its circumstances, culture and diversity”.

Proceeding from these premises, you already have your job cut out for you. You should now critically interrogate these premises and dot the i’s as well as cross the t’s.

However, Nigeria being a multi- ethnic country with over 250 ethnic groups , and because men’s hearts are infinitely evil, as President Donald Trump has continued to show in a country with supposedly strong institutions, constitutions, qua constitution. but especially that of Third World countries, cannot afford the luxury of merely putting trust in their leaders’ good intentions. For this reason, the National Assembly must use this opportunity to thoroughly strengthen our laws, especially our electoral laws. Given our penchant for inexplainable ethnic predelictions, love of money and in the light of our very pliable Judiciary, a ‘Nigerian Trump’ would easily have succeeded in overturning his/ her defeat and stay pat in office.

Also requiring stringent conditionalities is the manner of making appointments to key posts by the President. This and the Jonathan administration has rendered that need an utmost necessity.

The Federal character commission has failed dismally and the National Assembly must now subject the commission’s exercise of its responsibilities to more rigour and then, go on to criminalise every default.

But as we have seen, the commission is the lesser of two evils in matters of appointments especially since the beginning of the present administration.

Serious, not any obsequous efforts, must be made in this exercise to circumscribe the President’s freedom in making appointments to key agencies of state. While he/she should be free to choose his personal staff, every other key appointment must reflect Nigeria’s diversity if we want justice and inclusiveness to prevail in our country.

By this, I mean that the new constitution, though essentially only a patch patch work as against crafting a genuinely peoples’ constitution, no Nigerian President

should ever be able to get away with the oddity presently confronting Nigerians in the near complete Northern domination of the public service; a service run mostly on resources from the South. It is too much in your face. Even where the North does not possess a third of the embarrassment of riches the South has in all areas of learning and expertise – Health, Education, Sciences, the Arts, mention it, it so completely dominates that it is far beyond explanation.

Despite the experiences of Dr Obadiah Mailafia – since we are no slaves in our own country – one must still have the legal right to summarise the contents of a currently trending Whatsapp video on the subject.

It asserts that it is sheer injustice that in a multi ethnic, and multi religious country like Nigeria, Northernerners, mostly of one faith, so dominate the Nigerian public service that you find among them: the President , Senate President, Chief Justice of the federation, Defence Minister, Chiefs of Army and Air staff, Director – Generals of NIA, SSS, Customs, Immigration, Prison, Civil Defence, Code of Conduct Bureau, NPA, NIMASA, NUC, TETFUND, NUC, NNPC where it is rumoured that they literally hold the topmost 20 positions – not to mention the fact that they occupy the headship of most of the agencies in both the Health and Education sectors.

I am at a complete loss as to how President Buhari wants Nigerians from other parts of the country, and, of course, history to interpret, and judge all these skewed appointments, if not his entire administration.

Peace can only reign where there is justice. You should, therefore, allow only uprightness, not ethnic or regional considerations, to dictate whatever amendments you will come up with because our constitution must aim at restoring fairness, equity and sanity to Nigeria, that even if a leader comes tomorrow who can completely disdain the party on whose platfom he/ she came to office, the sanctity of the country will remain. Or Nigeria will never know peace unless its constitution guarantees inclusiveness.

Therefore, you must rise up to your solemn responsibility as elected officials, do right by the people, and let history be the judge of your contribution to the rise or fall of Nigeria.

I wish you well.