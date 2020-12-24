Primate Ayodele

*Says more trouble coming for NPFL

By Jacob Ajom

Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi could be in for very rough times at his most-cherished La Liga club, Barcelona, unless he takes urgent steps o reconcile himself with Barca hierarchy and his fellow teammates.

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele head of INRI Evangelical Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, said this during a no-holds-barred media presentation of his predictions for the 2021 calendar year at the Church premises during the week.

He said the Argentina and Barcelona great could suffer a lot of indignities and might end up on the bench.

“Messi must watch it, else he ends up on the substitutes’ bench,” he said.

The Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, had been bedevilled by a lot of problems since it was halted early in the year, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most other leagues across the world have been going on, but the NPFL has remained inactive, so much that players and clubs have been rendered redundant.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has announced that NPFL would start this weekend, December 27, to be specific.

However, Primate Ayodele said he foresaw trouble ahead of the new season.

He submitted that the league would run into murky waters as the League Management Company, the NPFL and some clubs would be engulfed in some legal battles concerning the running of the league.

He also told journalists that the Super Eagles will qualify for both the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

“The Super Eagles will qualify for the Nations Cup and could pick up another bronze medal or silver because the coach remains the biggest problem the team would have,” he said.

“Nigeria will also qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but the level of performance will be a major concern.”

He said there would be crisis in the Confederation of African Football as a result of mismanagement and corruption, adding “FIFA will beam their searchlight on CAF and the problem of corruption against the CAF leadership will be amplified.”

Primate Ayodele said the NFF should pray against death in the Glass House and that somebody from the northern part of the country would succeed Amaju Pinnick as NFF President.”

He said FIFA will face series of litigations and must pray against the death of a top FIFA official.

“FIFA needs to pray well against stampede. The Body will be very sceptical about security and they will introduce new reforms in the game of football.

“FIFA will fight against corruption and acts of indiscipline on the parts players. FIFA will face some minor challenges.

“Let’s us pray that there shall be no death of a prominent person in FIFA. The Body must pray not to mourn.

“FIFA must be very watchful because of financial misappropriations. There will be some internal politics that will cause organisational setbacks,” Primate Ayodele warned.

