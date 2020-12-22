The future of Lionel Messi appears to be a story, which will linger on until the end of the season. The Argentine is out of contract upon the current campaign’s conclusion, with no sign of an extension yet to be signed, reports 101greatgoals.com.

There have been links with PSG possibly making a move for Messi with Neymar himself calling his former teammate to the Parc des Princes.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,” the Brazilian said. “He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season.”

Despite the very obvious desperation of Neymar to once again play on the same team as the Argentine, the PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was very quick to shut down any talk of a possible move from the French club.

The club president simply responded, “I can’t talk about that,” when asked about the possibility of signing the 34-year-old.



Messi determined

Messi recently opened up to Spanish media about his current situation at Barcelona, how he is feeling and what his intentions are for the rest of the season.

“The truth is that today I’m fine. It’s true that I had a very bad time in summer. It came from before. What happened before the summer, because of how the season ended, the burofax and all that. Then I dragged it a bit at the beginning of the season,” Messi said.

“Today I’m fine and I feel like fighting seriously for everything we have ahead of us. I’m excited. I know the club is going through a difficult time, at club and team level, and it is difficult everything that surrounds Barcelona but I’m looking forward to it.”

Barcelona had a very tough start to the season in the league but have recently turned around their form and have moved their way up to fifth in the table. They would move one point behind Villarreal in 4th if they were to win their game in hand.

Messi ready to fight for Barcelona despite impending contract expiration

But the club remain well off pacesetters Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side are eight points ahead of the Blaugrana with a game in hand and look to remain as La Liga title favourites for the time being.

In the Champions League, fate would have it that Barcelona have drawn themselves against PSG. Neymar is currently injured and will face a race against time to be fit for the February matches. The aftermath of the fixtures may reveal more about the Argentine’s future.

