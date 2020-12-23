FC Barcelona turned on the style to thrash Real Valladolid 3-0 away in La Liga on Tuesday as Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal to surpass Pele as the all-time record scorer for a single club.

Messi finally got his first assist of the season when he picked out defender Clement Lenglet with a splendid cross and the Frenchman rose to head FC Barcelona in front after 21 minutes.

The Argentine also had a hand in FC Barcelona’s second goal, laying on a pass for right back Sergino Dest to latch on to down the right flank and play a cross into the path of Martin Braithwaite, who slid in to score in the 35th minute.

Record-breaking Messi capped a brilliant individual and team display with a splendid goal of his own midway through the second half.

This was when he ran in behind to meet a pass from teenager Pedri and slotted the ball into the far bottom corner.

(Reuters/NAN)