Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during the Spanish League football match between Cadiz and Barcelona at the Ramon de Carranza stadium in Cadiz on December 5, 2020.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona suffered a fourth defeat in La Liga this term with Saturday’s 2-1 loss at promoted Cadiz.

Alvaro Gimenez and Alvaro Negredo scored for the hosts either side of Pedro Alcala’s own goal, leaving Ronald Koeman’s side in seventh place, 12 points off league leaders Atletico Madrid

