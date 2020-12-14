A new entrant, Art Pantheon comes into the Lagos culture scene with freshness in a debut solo exhibition of artist Dotun Popoola.

Titled Metala, the solo exhibition of 13 metal sculptures is coming from Popoola, an artist with the most ambitious dimensions and extremely calculated details.

The theme of the exhibition derives its name, Metala, from the central medium metal used by the artist and Yoruba numerical figure of 13 known as ‘metala’.

Significantly, the synergy in rhythmic strength between pieces of welded objects and numerical expression makes Metala a rare exhibition in the genre of metal art.

“Dotun is a synergetic metal sculptor who has carved a niche for himself with his hyper-realistic monumental metal sculptures,” stated Nana Sonoiki of Art Pantheon “The exhibition will open to the public on Friday 18th and continues till December 30, 2020 at The Grandeur Hotel, Block 120, Plot 2, Bosun Adekoya Street, Victoria Island, Lagos from 4pm.”

Sonoiki said Metala has been made possible with the support and sponsors from The Grandeur Hotel, Seven Up, Tiger Lager Beer, The Luxury Reporter, Belvedere Vodka and George Osodi. More importantly, the exhibition will be observing the Lagos State protocols on Covid-19.

The Metala show, Sonoiki assured, “promises to renew art lovers’ energy and projects amazing possibilities in recycling scraps or what we call useless objects, but being transformed into priceless luxury art.”

Across generations of art appreciations and creations, Eyo as a theme has been widely projected. But in a mixed media of metal and other materials, Popoola explores new aesthetics value as seen in one of his beautiful and elegant piece simply titled ‘Eyo’, among the 13 sculptures to be exhibited.

The artist is passionate about touching lives through his artistic and leadership skills; turning trash to treasures, rubbish to rubies. He facilitates art workshops for students, professionals, NGO’s, healthcare institutions, hospices, orphanage homes, rehabilitation centers and schools locally and internationally

“It has been a very interesting journey working with Dotun and every step with a peculiar energy released,” Sonoiki recalled her experience of getting the show organised. “The pandemic, as experienced generally by the art world, dealt several blows but this energy kept us going and we stand strong.”

Art Pantheon, she said, is a team of professional and creative minds who believe strongly in Contemporary African Art. We specialize in exhibitions, documenting private and corporate collections and offer appraisals and valuations for insurance and market evaluations. “We are very grateful to the management of The Grandeur Hotel for their amazing support in making this show a reality.”

Popoola has equally executed several monumental sculptures and large murals both in Nigeria and United States of America, he continues to provide landmark mentoring opportunities for Professional development for local and International artists in his studio in South-West Nigeria.

Popoola has equally executed several monumental sculptures and large murals both in Nigeria and United States of America, he continues to provide landmark mentoring opportunities for Professional development for local and International artists in his studio in South-West Nigeria.

Dotun’s immense contribution to the growth of art globally has been featured in over 100 publications, both locally and internationally. His artistic practice is based on a personal philosophy that art should be explored as an agent of change, and as a tool of sociocultural review, reengineering and protest against environmental decadence. His body of works have addressed the issue of waste management and conservation, infrastructural decay, and the need to repurpose, recycle, and reuse the large army of wastes that make our environment unsightly and threaten the ecosystem. His goal then and now, is aimed at creating a luxury brand from discarded materials, and giving better values to dead and abandoned scraps.

He holds a National Diploma in Painting and General Arts from Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, where he graduated as the best student in 2004. He had his first and second degree in Fine and applied arts with a specialization in sculpture and painting respectively in Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

He trained in many art studios, and he is a certified hybrid metal sculptor; a resident artist in Lemmon South Dakota, at John Lopez studio, United States of America. Dotun won the Director General’s Award of Best Artist of the year in the maiden NYSC arts competition in 2009. He has featured in many exhibitions including the West Africa International Art Fair “Art X Lagos” and he recently represented Nigeria at the maiden scrap art exhibition in Qatar 2019 and Global Art Festival in Gujarat India 2020.

