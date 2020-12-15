Michael Jackson‘s estate can now take action against home box office (HBO), over its documentary ‘leaving Neverland’ and allegations that he sexually abused two boys, a court ruled on Monday, 14 December.

Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Unless the network appeals, the singer’s estate can now pursue private arbitration over the 2019 documentary.

According to NBC News, the case with which HBO disparaged Jackson by airing claims he abused Wade Robson and James Safechuck will now be considered by an independent third party outside the court and largely away from public view.

Jackson’s estate had already sued the channel for $100m (£75m), arguing it broke a 1992 contract the star had with them.

It claims that when HBO broadcast Jackson’s dangerous tour, the contract agreed it would not disparage him.

Estate attorneys Howard Weitzman and Jonathan Steinsapir said in a statement: “in the court’s own words, HBO agreed that it would not make any disparaging remarks concerning Jackson.

“It’s time for HBO to answer to its violation of obligations to Michael Jackson.”

The network’s lawyer, Theodore Boutrous, argued the 27-year-old clause expired once each side fulfilled its obligations.

HBO also claims that leaving Neverland is an important piece of journalism.

Jackson’s family says the documentary was based on allegations made by two men who previously told authorities they weren’t molested by him.

But during the film, both men repeatedly accuse the star of grooming and sexually assaulting them at his Neverland ranch in California.

They have each tried to sue companies created by Jackson, but Mr Safechuck’s lawsuit was dismissed last month.

