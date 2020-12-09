Remains of young man covered in wrapper and the burnt building

By Peter Duru

A middle-aged man and casual staff of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue state, Aondona Yaga has reportedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in his Aliade town residence.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity that Aondona until his death worked as a cleaner at the Gwer East LG secretariat in Aliade the Council Headquarters.

The eyewitness said the deceased who lived with his grandmother within the same compound took ill days ago and was undergoing treatment but complained bitterly that he needed money to take care of his needs and also continue with his treatment.

“Everyone was surprised that Tuesday morning at about 8am he went into his room, locked himself and set the house ablaze.

“When people noticed what was happening, the door of the building was pulled down but before anybody got to him he was already dead,” he said.

When contacted the Vice Chairman of Gwer East LGA, Mr. Austin Nemba who described Yaga as a hardworking casual staff of the Council.

“He was hardworking and on several occasions, I used to extend financial assistance to him. I am surprised that he took his life. If he had challenges he should have told me,” the Vice-Chairman said.

Nemba who acknowledged that the remuneration of causal staff in the Local Governments Councils are not captured in Local Government payroll “because they are engaged by the councils and get paid from what is generated from within across the LGAs. They usually get paid when the fund is readily available thereby creating backlogs. But the councils are always making efforts to pay them. So I am personally pained that he killed himself.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirm the death said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

