A midnight fire has razed one of the biggest market in Ile Ife metropolis, known as Oja Tuntun, destroying multi million-naira goods in various stores.

This is the third fire incident in the market in 2020.

Traders in the market told PREMIUM TIMES that the inferno started from a shop and spread to other parts of the market around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. As of the time of this report, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Our correspondent obtained pictures showing the destruction of the market, where many indigenes have connections to, directly or through family members trading there.