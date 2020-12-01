Mike Tyson Says He Smoked Marijuana Before Saturday Exhibition Bout

Popular Mike Tyson, 54, stepped back into the ring for the first time in 15 years on Saturday night for his exhibition match against Jones Jr.,which was eventually declared a draw by the celebrity judges from the WBC.

However, because it was officially an exhibition, neither Tyson nor Jones Jr. were tested for marijuana before the fight, which is a good thing for Tyson, who quickly lit up after the fight ended, too.

When asked if he smoked, he answered “Absolutely, yes.”

Speaking further with USA Today, he said:

Listen, I can’t stop smoking. I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking. It’s just who I am. It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.

Tyson did say that he quit using cocaine nearly three years ago. With weed, however, it’s a very different story. The iconic fighter even owns his own cannabis company, “Tyson Ranch,” outside of Los Angeles.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. got into the ring again at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday at a combined age of 105.

It wasn’t scored officially, but the celebrity judges from the WBC saw it as a draw. Yahoo Sports scored it six rounds to two, 78-74, for Tyson.

According to reports from USA Today, the production was top-notch and the music interludes were good and didn’t overwhelm the fights.

Tyson fought 34 years and six days after knocking out Trevor Berbick at the Las Vegas Hilton in 1986 to become the youngest champion in heavyweight history. Jones fought for the first time since a farewell fight in 2018.