By Chijioke Ezeali

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Obi is set to reunite with ex-manager Jose Mourinho when Stoke City host Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup at the Bet-365 stadium on Wednesday.

Mikel joined Chelsea in 2006 following a successful 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and went on to win two Premier League titles 2009–10, 2014–15, three FA Cup titles, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Carabao Cup (Football League Cup) and the Community shield.

However, most significantly was Mourinho’s role in Mikel’s development as the Portuguese converted him to a defensive midfielder to create room for the likes of Frank Lampard and Michael Ballack in the attacking positions.

Mikel has returned to training after his spell on the sidelines and Potters manager Michael O’Neill will be hoping the Nigerian anchors the midfield against Mourinho’s side as they seek qualification into the semifinals of the competition.

Mikel represented Chelsea for 11 years, before moving to China with Tianjin TEDA in 2017. After two years in China, the Nigerian returned to England on a short-term deal with Middlesbrough, before joining Trabzonspor on a free transfer in July 2019. The former Super Eagles Captain moved back to England in August 2020 joining Stoke City.