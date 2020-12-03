HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Singer Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Popstar Miley Cyrus has confessed that she still loves actor ex-husband Liam Hemsworth but revealed that their seven moths long marriage had “too much conflict”.

The 28-year-old singer on Wednesday opened up to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show about her marriage the 30-year-old Australian actor. Cyrus and Hemsworth were married in an intimate ceremony in December 2018, before splitting only months later in August 2019.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus | Glamour

“We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married. But when we lost our house in Malibu — which if you listen to my voice pre and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice.” She said.

Cyrus who was in South Africa when the fire happened said she lost everything. “I lost everything. I had Polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from — I got a couple grandmas to give me their Elvis Polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.”

Speaking about her losses, Miley said: “I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything.

“And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire.”

Speaking about that moment, the Midnight Sky singer added: “Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest. You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’”

This meant that she wanted to keep hold of the one thing she had left, and turned her attention to marrying Liam just months later.

Miley confessed: “I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Six months after walking down the aisle, her separation from Liam was announced and two weeks later he filed for divorce.

She added: “There was too much conflict… when I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”