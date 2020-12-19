Militants on Saturday, 19 December, struck a main US-NATO base in Bagram district of Afghanistan’s Parwan province, north of Kabul, with five rounds of rocket fires, a provincial government spokesperson confirmed.

According to NDTV, there was no immediate report on casualties or the extent of the damage.

“Five rounds of rockets were fired onto Bagram Airfield from an abandoned truck parked in Qalandar Khil locality of Bagram district roughly at 5:50 a.m local time on Saturday, Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province said.

Shahkar said that 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

At the same time, the Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan while continuing their insurgency against government forces.

Earlier this week, US General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint chiefs of staff, held an unannounced meeting with Taliban leaders in Doha to discuss military aspects of last February’s US-Taliban agreement.

The agreement, signed in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office, was intended to set the stage for direct peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

After talks with the Taliban, Milley flew to Kabul to consult with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he said he emphasized to both parties the need to rapidly reduce levels of violence across the country.

