Military air strikes kill scores of bandits in Kuduru forest

Agency Reporter

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike, has killed scores of bandits in airstrikes on their camp at Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Enenche said the air raid was conducted sequel to credible intelligence which indicated that a group of bandits had launched an attack on troops from the forest.

He said that the confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the identification of the camp.

According to him, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the location scoring devastating hits that destroyed the bandits’ logistics structures and killed several of the criminals.

“The NAF attack aircraft and an ISR platform later provided close air support as the Police advanced from Sarkin Pawa through Tawali towards Kofa area.

“The attack aircraft engaged the bandits at the objective, ahead of the ground forces, while the ISR aircraft provided situational awareness throughout the operation,” he said.

(NAN)

