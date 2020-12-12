Following the breakdown of law and order in communities in Isoko South LGA of Delta State, the military has arrested the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Igbide Ward and two others over unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

The PDP chairman, identified as Christopher Irivi-Ubulubu, was said to be the chairman of all the PDP wards chairmen in Isoko South LGA.

They were arrested in connection with the recent communal crisis between Igbide and Emede communities where at least five people were killed and properties destroyed.

The suspects were nabbed at their hideouts in one of the government schools in the community when soldiers stormed both warring communities to restore peace on Thursday.

Mr. Irivi-Ukulubu, said to be in his 50s, was reportedly caught red-handed with the arms and ammunition on him and in his car while allegedly preparing to launch another attack on their neighbouring community over the purported land dispute.

He was said to have been under military interrogation but has been handed over to the Delta State Police Command through the Oleh Police Division on Friday.

The Street Journal had reported that sponsored thugs allegedly invaded Emede community between Tuesday and Wednesday killing five and destroying properties.

The President-General of Igbide was alleged to be fueling the renewed crisis to perpetuate himself in power and on Friday, the Isoko South LGA Security Council declared him wanted and urged the law enforcement agencies to apprehend him.

Similarly, a 24-hour curfew was imposed on the community for peace to reign.

The Security Council also suspended without salaries, the Ovies of Igbide and Emede kingdoms as well as threatening to recommend the withdrawal of the monarchs’ Staff Of Offices to the Delta State government.

Also, the President-Generals of Igbide and Emede, who are currently at large, were also stripped of their powers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPPRO) DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, has confirmed the arrest, adding that the police had commenced an investigation into the incident.

