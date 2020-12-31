By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In the ongoing fight against terrorists, the military has neutralized several armed bandits in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said government was informed that some rustled cattle were affected following an air offensive by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike, a Defence Headquarters response to banditry in some locations in the state.

According to the report, while on aggressive fighting patrol, the air platform after flying over several locations in Giwa and Igabi local government areas, sighted armed bandits with several herds of cattle at a location northwest of Kuduru Forest in Birnin Gwari local government area.

The air platform engaged the bandits and subsequently neutralized several of them, with some of the cattle also affected.

“The air platform is still conducting aggressive fighting patrols to criminal hideouts in the general area as well as the Kaduna-Abuja Road.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai who was elated at the development, commended the hard work of the military and other security agencies in engaging the armed bandits,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria