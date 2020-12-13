Daily News

Military kills scores of terrorists in Sambisa forest

Sambisa

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated scores of Boko Haram terrorists through air strikes, at Njimia on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday, said the air strikes were executed on Dec. 10.

Enenche said the air raids were conducted after series of aerial surveillance missions showed uptick of activities in the settlement.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location.

“The NAF attack aircraft delivered accurate hits in the target area resulting in the neutralisation of several BHTs,’’ he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

