File photo: The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche.

The Nigerian military says the rescue of 344 Kankara schoolboys is the first time an operation of that magnitude will be carried out without any loss of lives.

The military described the rescue as a major achievement which will go down in history.

This position was stated by a military spokesman, Major-General John Enenche on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche also stated that several bandits have been arrested and Boko Haram terrorists neutralised.

The spokesman further charged troops to remain determined, sustain the tempo of recent successes, and called on the public to continue to provide information that will help track down criminals.