South Korea and Japan are deploying their militaries to assist healthcare workers in combatting COVID-19, with South Korean soldiers called in to expand coronavirus testing and tracing and Japanese military nurses tapped to fill a shortage of staff at hospitals in the hard-hit regions of Hokkaido and Osaka.

Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea on Monday, 6 December, ordered the government to mobilise every available resource to track infections and to expand testing by deploying the military and more people from the public service, presidential blue house spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing.

According to Aljazeera, the order came as the Korea disease control and prevention agency (KDCA) reported 615 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Sunday, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have led to 8,311 confirmed patients in quarantine.

Moon said testing sites should operate for longer hours to allow workers to get tested at their convenience, and more drive-through testing facilities should be set up.

The positive rate for the latest batch of tests was about 4.2 percent compared with the year’s average of 1.2 percent, according to the KDCA.

Monday’s total was down slightly from Sunday, when the agency reported 631 new cases, the largest daily tally since a peak in February and early March. Health authorities have said that if the current trend of cases continues, the hospital system could become overloaded.

“South Korea has been a pioneer of testing and tracing, but it seems the system here may not be good enough to deal with this surge, Chung said noting that there were worries that people were flouting coronavirus curbs.

“Instead of meeting in nightclubs, people are holding private parties in hotel rooms which are difficult to control, so there is a concern that here in South Korea where until now there’s been very good social compliance, the pandemic fatigue may be setting in, Chung added.

