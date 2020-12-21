By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The hope of enjoying the ambience of the popular Millennium recreation park this yuletide in Abuja has been dashed, as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) insists the park remains shut down for any social activities.

The Millennium park said to be the largest public park social activities centre in Abuja and located within a serene environment of Maitama district of the nation’s capital city, has been under heavy restrictions at the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Administration said the decision not to open the park was a measure to further prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Enforcement team on COVID-19, Ikharo Attah, disclosed this on Monday when he addressed Abuja Park Operators Association.

Attah who noted that a total lockdown may not be necessary, following the deadlier second wave of the pandemic, said the Millennium park as the epicenter of social gathering during festivities won’t be left opened to the public during the yultide.

According to him, the park usually experience an uncontrollable explosive crowd during festivities which could spell doom for residents, in view of the ravaging pandemic.

He directed operators of parks in Abuja to observe all health protocols, otherwise face the Mobile court that would sit even on Christmas day.

Also speaking, the Director, FCT Department of Parks and Recreation, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeeze, said that any park that violates the health protocols, risk being sealed off, or outright revocation of the lease.

Abdulazeeze also noted that an enforcement team had started operations to ensure compliance.

She further urged operators of the recreational parks to adopt ” no face mask no entry ” rules.

One of the Park Operators, Smart Saheed who represented Eden Garden at meeting, assured that members of Association have resolved to also constitute a compliance taskforce to boost the efforts of FCT Administration.