The Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi has, urged the military researchers and engineers to brainstorm utilizing the newly commissioned Defence Research Department Bureau in develop indigenous equipment that would guarantee the success of the Nigeria Armed forces in surmounting operational challenges.

Magashi gave the charge while commissioning the office complex of Defence Research and Development Bureau in Abuja.

The minister said it is necessary to look inward in the provision of sufficient and efficient warfare equipment and platforms for the Military to enable it discharge constitutional responsibility promptly and summarily.

He said the new complex would position the military at an advantage over adversaries when fully utilized.

“The Bureau would be a key driver to the employment of unique and modern techniques for the operations of the Armed forces as well as facilitating the self reliance drive envisioned by President Mohammed Buhari while establishing the Bureau,” Magashi said.

The defence minister noted that the Bureau had shown capacity to generate technical solutions of sufficient quantities through corroborative research and now our forces are able to confront some operational challenges.

Magashi stated that Nigerians have confidence in the Armed forces and it is important for the Military to be highly innovative and self reliant in producing indigenous hardware to beef up the insufficiency impeding efficiency in operations.

“This development calls for self appraisal in vision and determination to ingeniously our military requirements,” the minister said.

He remarked that most armed forces that have attained self reliance in equipment and platforms in the first instance faced challenges suggesting the need to evolve a new concept of ‘made in Nigeria for military equipment and platforms.

Magashi described the Bureau as a dire necessity because according to him it would avail the nation avenues to develop and implore technology needed in curtailing current security challenges.

The Chief of Defence Staff Lt Gen Gabriel Abayomi Olanisaki in a remark commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Defence Minister for their unrelenting support and commitment towards the success of the Nigerian Armed forces in the discharge of constitutional responsibility and promised not to waiver on safeguarding the democracy as enshrined in the constitution.

The CDS said the Defence Research and Development Bureau would be optimally utilized in coordinating all research projects.

