• Decries Rising Positive Cases

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) COVID-19 Enforcement Team has been ordered to arrest and prosecute violators of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, as outlined by the government, with immediate effect.

The government also urged Abuja Market Management Limited and other market associations to carry out sensitisation campaigns and ensure compliance to health protocols and regulations, as conditions for re-opening of worship centres and other places earlier in the year.







He said the FCT administration would re-enforce its communications and public enlightenment strategies that would involve the active participation of local youth groups and non-governmental organisations.







The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammadu Musa Bello, stated this while speaking on efforts to tame the virus in Abuja.

In a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the Minister added: “It is our intention that they drive these campaign processes to reach the nooks and crannies of the territory.”

He decried the rising number of positive cases, which he said was unacceptable.

He said this happened because residents had ceased to comply with recommended health guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“Our recorded figures, over the last three weeks, have been unacceptably high, and there is an urgent need to contain it as fast as possible.”

He said enforcement teams would step up their activities and return to streets while working with the judiciary through the mobile court system under existing laws.

Bello said the fight against the virus in FCT had been most effective, as had been attested to by stakeholders.