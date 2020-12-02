The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has observed that some of its completed projects in Edo are not fully utilised.

Mrs Toyin Fashoranti, Deputy Director, Special Project Unit, Ministry of Works and Housing, expressed the concern during an inspection of the projects executed in the state on Wednesday.

Fashoranti said that it was disheartening to see that in spite of the huge money spent on the projects, the communities where they were located would not make use of them.

Projects inspected include the completed and fully equipped Skill Acquisition centre at Ogbeson community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“We are here today on tour to access the Federal Government projects executed by the ministry and to ascertain how they are impacting on the people.

“Where the projects are not in use we sensitise them to the need to put them to use and maintain them.

“This skill acquisition centre was completed, fully equipped and handed over to Ogbeson community but as you can see the centre has been abandoned.

“It is designed by the Federal Government to provide employment for youths in this community but unfortunately it is not serving the purpose,” the deputy director said.

She urged communities in the state to take ownership of projects executed by the Federal Government instead of allowing them to rot. Fashoranti also vowed to prosecute any contractors who did not execute the project to meet specifications.

According to her, the visit is to engage the communities, enlighten them to take ownership of the projects, guard them and utilise the infrastructure for their good.

The team, thereafter, visited the Enogie of Ogbeson, Prof. Ereyi Ogiebaen, to find out why the project in his community was not utilised.

Ogiebaen blamed the development on a disconnect in the process of governance in the state and called for harmony and continuity in governance.

However, some residents of Isienmwero street thanked the Federal Government for the construction of the roads. Others projects inspected were the more than 40 solar panel street lights located at the Federal Secretariat.

Also at Iguodala Primary School on Murtala Mohammed Way Benin, the team inspected a block of three classrooms which was also not utilised.

Similar projects inspected are one-kilometre Isienmwero street and a water project at Abudu in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.’

