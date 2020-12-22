Olatunji Dare

IN the midst of the carnage that Covid-19 has loosed on humankind, the mindless terror and bloodletting that assorted Islamist insurgents and freelance marauders have unleashed on a swathe of Nigeria, and the gloom that pervades the landscape with nary a redeeming shaft of light — it might be judged unfeeling and self-indulgent that I am writing about my misadventures as a writer of satire.

I am doing so deliberately, from choice. My hope is that readers who have been desensitized by bulletins and graphic videos of the slaughter of innocents as they harvested their fields and by sterile arguments over who hundreds of students who were plucked from their schools and forcibly marched into the jungle, Khmer Rouge-style, may find the piece diverting.

Even the Nigerian mind, the Nigerian sensibility, I am persuaded, can accommodate only so much trauma.

The first satirical piece I ever did was for an undergraduate writing course at the University of Lagos. Our instructor, a Canadian woman who could easily have passed for one of the students in the class, returned my submission with high praise, scoring it an emphatic A.

One of my classmates who had a great deal of media experience under his belt going into the programme – I had none – asked if I could let him read my essay, which centred on the lace craze of the late sixties through the mid-seventies. I gladly obliged.

His face tightened as he read one passage; he shook his head sorrowfully as he read the next, and so forth. By the time he was done, his face was contorted with resentment.

=“No wonder she gave you an A,” he spat out. “You denigrated your country and your compatriots before a foreigner just to get a good grade. That’s very cheap.”

=The way he rendered his verdict, you would think that I had committed a particularly odious species of high treason.

=That was an early warning, from close quarters, of the perils of satire.

=Many years later, in the wake of the return to party politics preparatory to the inauguration of the Second Republic, I did a piece for the Daily Times saying that banning university lecturers from political activity or any activity tainted by the whiff of politics, did not go far enough.

=Why couldn’t they just shut down with immediate effect, all departments of political science in Nigeria’s universities, clear the shelves of political treatises in all the university libraries, and ban all symposia, lectures, debates, discussions of a political nature – the kind of extra-curricular engagements that animated our campuses and kept them so vibrant back then.

=The university community was aghast.

=A senior lecturer in sociology at the University of Ife, as it then was, went for my scalp. For effect, he attached a picture of himself ensconced in his book-lined campus office, a study in contemplation, unlike, you know, that book burner.

=Stanley Macebuh of lumninous memory, the paper’s editorial adviser who also doubled as editor of its re-invented editorial page, the most engaging public affairs forum in town, added a footnote to the rejoinder from Ife, in that mischievous manner that became him so well.

=“We humbly recommend a second reading,” he wrote tersely at the bottom of the published piece.

=Some two decades later, I saw that very article cited in his Inaugural Lecture by a highly accomplished political scientist as scholarly evidence of the hatred Nigerians of all stripes harboured for his specialism.

=Early in 1984, I set out to examine Decree Four, the enactment that criminalised publication of the truth, if that truth embarrassed a public official. Trial was by a special tribunal with a civilian judge as chair complemented by two military assessors. The intent of the submission was unambiguous. Its title, “In defence of Decree Four,” was a dead giveaway.

Some people saw it as a grand betrayal of the media, by one of their own. Some read it as an underhanded attack on the obnoxious law. But in the circles that really mattered, it was welcomed as a hearty endorsement of Decree Four.

At a journalism conference at Bayero University, in Kano, Dan Agbese, then editor of the New Nigerian, told me that some of his friends in the military high command had commended the article to him, wondering why he and his colleagues in the daily press could not demonstrate discernment that perfused it.

“And what did you tell them,” I asked Dan, holding my breath and praying that he had not been recommending a second reading of the piece to them, as Macebuh had done to my traducer from Ife. Agbese said he just shook his head and pursued the matter no farther.

=If you were not too distracted by the on-going War Against Indiscipline or consumed by the search for “essential commodities,” you could have heard my sigh of relief far away in Lagos. For, if Agbese had told them the truth about that article, they would have marched me to prison immediately to keep Tunde Thompson and Nduka Irabor company.

=In Babangida’s court, academics of a certain tendency were viewed as persons given to all manner of radicalism, due and never, and who never taught what they were paid to teach. They went on strike at the least provocation or no provocation at all just because they thought they had a monopoly on specialised knowledge and skills.

= “Malarkey,” I wrote. Time call their bluff. Send them packing and replace them with commanding officers from the armed forces.

=After all, the director of army signals could be pressed into the academy as a professor of mass communication, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, the gruff mariner who carried on as if he had scores to settle with the university community, could assume duties right away as a professor of nautical engineering. The army’s paymaster-general would serve with credit as a professor of finance.

Time, indeed, to call the lecturers’ bluff.

The reactions were swift, personal. An English teacher in a high school in one of the Eastern States, lamented that such a “wishy-washy” piece with no redeeming grace found its way into the hallowed editorial page of The Guardian.

Its author, he said, could have been actuated only by envy of the most corrosive kind, never having seen the inside of a university. The author in question, I might add in parentheses, has three degrees from three universities, two of them world-class.

I must now fast forward to the matter of William Keeling, the reporter for the London Financial Times who analyzed Central Bank records, oil export receipts and other financial data and concluded that $2.8 billion out of some $5 billion in “windfall” oil revenues accruing to the Exchequer from the second Gulf War, was missing from the record.

They plucked him from his office one evening, and put him on the next available plane to London.

He got off too lightly, I wrote in a piece titled “In defence of William Keeling.” They should have put him in a dugout canoe, handed him a paddle, escorted him out of our territorial waters and left him to find his way home.

Just imagine the contumacy. What business has a Brit investigating Nigeria’s oil earnings? Was his home country not also an oil exporter, and did it not also reap windfall profits from the Gulf War? Why did he not write about that? Why his fixation on Nigeria?

Many friends of the column felt betrayed, none more so than Gani Fawehimni. Need I add “the fiery Lagos attorney?” The very day the article appeared, his assistant brought a letter to me at Rutam House how the piece had “shocked” and forced him to stare at nothing, with mouth agape.” If it was conceived as a satire, he said, “the satirical impression was too dry” to be clearly comprehensible to ordinary people” like himself.

=If it was not a satire, he added in pained lament, then, the forces of justice and human liberty are agonisingly witnessing “another loss or crossover” of “a well-balanced thinker, intellectual, brilliant arbiter and patriot.”

=Fawehinmi’s reaction brought to mind perhaps the earliest lesson I was taught in the art of writing satire, by Tejumola Olaniyan, who is unfortunately no longer with us. Olaniyan had just begun an academic career at the University of Ife as it then was. In July 2019, five months before his untimely death, he was named The Wole Soyinka Professor in the Humanities by the University of Wisconsin.

=Concerned that “the satirical thread” in some of my articles were sometimes too slender, Olaniyan had written in his neat, disciplined script, that “bold exaggeration is the heart of good satire.

=If I had learned that elementary lesson four decades ago, I would have been spared some of the misadventures reported here and others I am saving for another day.

=It remains to thank friends and critics of the column for their time and attention, and their instructive feedback. Best wishes to you all for a merry and safe Christmas.