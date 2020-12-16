A top member of president Donald Trump’s republican Party, senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the presidential election last month, CNN reports.
Senator McConnell spoke after the electoral college formally confirmed Mr Biden’s victory over Mr Trump.
The democrat won 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump’s 232.
President Trump still refuses to concede, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.
Speaking on the senate floor, Mr McConnell said he had hoped for a different result from the 3 November election but the electoral college had spoken.
“So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden, he said.
Also congratulating Mr Biden’s running-mate, Kamala Harris, he added: “all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.
Mr Biden said later he had phoned Mr McConnell to thank him for the congratulations and the two had agreed to get together sooner than later.
It took more than a month, but Mitch McConnell is now acknowledging the obvious that Joe Biden will be the next US president.
Upon Donald Trump’s departure from the white house, the senate majority leader will become the senior-most Republican officeholder in the US, so his congratulations to the democratic president-elect are meaningful.
