By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A hit and run driver was apprehended and beaten around testing ground area of Osogbo, Osun State on Sunday.

The Driver who drove a green Mazda 323 was said to have been coming from Ayetoro before hitting the two motorcyclists at Sabo Junction and sped off.

Commercial motorcyclists around Ayetoro however, chased him towards Testing ground before he knocked another motorcyclist into a stream beside Saint John Anglican Church at Kola Balogun area.

The car driver, who refused to stop headed towards Testing ground with a view to escape the pack behind him.

Meanwhile, luck ran out for the driver on getting to Testing ground junction, where he knocked another motorcyclist down and the motorcycle stuck under the vehicle, preventing him from running.

The mob, who eventually caught up with the driver at the third accident scene began to beat him and was threatening to burn his car when police patrol arrived the scene and stop the mob from burning the car.

One of the motorcyclists said, “The driver drove recklessly and knocked down to motorcyclists with their passengers at Ayetoro and rather stop to check how they fair he speeds off, knocking down two other motorcyclists in the process before he was caught.”

As at the time of filing this report, Policemen have taken over the scene, preventing the mob from killing or burning the driver’s Mazda vehicle and return normalcy to the community.

Vanguard News Nigeria