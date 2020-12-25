Some bandits in Kaduna, on Christmas Eve, met their waterloo after a mob caught with them and burnt them to ashes in Sanga and Lere local government areas of the State.

The state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, while given on update on the situation, said on 24th December 2020, two bandits attacked a businessman and dispossessed him of money and other valuables at Fadan Karshi, in Sanga LGA.

He said a distress call prompted the military and police to set out to the location, however, on getting to the scene, some angry locals had already mobbed the bandits and burnt them to ashes.

He said:

“In the same local government, on Thursday night armed bandits opened fire on motorists plying the Aboro-Kafanchan Road.

“The bullets hit one Richard Sabo who in the course of driving knocked down one of the bandits to death.

“Sadly, Mr Sabo who suffered bullet wounds was confirmed dead at Gwantu General Hospital.”

Security agents also reported that some bandits from a neighbouring state who specialized in stealing livestock were also killed through mob action in Lere LGA of the state.

The report added that the bandits were chased and overpowered at Domawa village where three of them met their end in the hands of the mob.

The report said:

“On a sad note, the government is in receipt of a report of the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, one Hudu Yahaya of Ungwan Nungu village of Sanga local government. He was beheaded by bandits who escaped with his motorcycle.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families of Richard Sabo and Hudu Yahaya and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor has also a strong appeal to citizens to continue to have recourse to the law and not resort to jungle justice.”

