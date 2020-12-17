By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A mob on Wednesday burnt the Igboukwu police station in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State after policemen allegedly killed a motorcyclist.

Irate youths reportedly took to major streets, making bonfires and barricading the ever-busy Nnobi/Igboukwu/Ekwulobia Road to protest the murder.

A resident said: “The deceaed was riding about 8pm when he was stopped by some policemen who asked why he was riding after the 9pm time ban.

“The deceased said it was just past 8pm, and his response did not please the policemen who attempted to confiscate his bike while he resisted.

“Passers-by intervened and this caused an argument, resulting in the shooting of the deceased.

“The news spread like wild fire and early morning next day (Wednesday), our youths mobilized to the police station and burnt it.”

Police spokesperson Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident, saying Commissioner of Police John Abang has ordered arrest of the killer-cops.

He said: “About 10.30pm on Tuesday, there was an altercation between police operatives and motorcycle riders over some impounded motorcycles following the 9pm restriction of their movement.

“The situation degenerated into a chaos which led to an accidental discharge that hit one motorcyclist. The Igboukwu police station was burnt by irate youths in retaliation.

“Commissioner of Police John Abang is saddened by the incident and has ordered that the policemen involved be detained and the matter investigated.”