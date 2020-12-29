Daily News

Mob lynch two in Ibadan

From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

A mob yesterday lynched two persons at Molete and Oke Ado areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Another man escaped being burnt as Amotekun Corps officials intervened and prevented him from being lynched.

Command spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incidents in a statement.

He said investigation had begun to unravel the situation that led to the incidents, warning that residents must desist from jungle justice.

Unconfirmed sources said the person burnt at Molete was caught attempting to steal a baby.

